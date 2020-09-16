Grayling Woman Arrested for Meth and Cocaine in Otsego Co.

Reports of a car swerving in and out of lanes now has a Grayling woman in jail for drugs.

Police say they were called to Mancelona Road in Otsego Township after getting reports of a car driving at varying speeds and swerving all over the road.

The caller told police the car almost hit another car in the opposite lane.

Police caught up to the car, pulled it over and found Jaqueline Elizabeth Failing to be the driver.

Failing told police her car was pulling to the left and right and she was trying to correct it.

Further investigation led to police finding the suspect did not have a license or insurance.

After searching her car police found a plastic bag with crystalized rock and a chalky white substance in it.

Lab tests proved it to be methamphetamine and cocaine.

Failing was arrested and taken to Otsego County Jail.