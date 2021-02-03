Grayling Woman Arrested for Embezzlement

A Grayling woman is behind bars for embezzling money from a business in Lovells Township.

Police say the investigation sparked in October of last year after the owner suspected someone of stealing money.

Investigation shows this woman Heather Lee Deursen was initially taking small amounts of cash and then stole a large sum of money.

Authorities did not say exactly how much money was taken, only saying it was more than $1,000 but less than $20,000.

A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest and she was taken to Crawford County Jail.

She was arraigned Tuesday and is due back in court on March 9.