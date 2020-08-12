- Advertisement -
Grayling Woman Arrested for Domestic Violence and Resisting & Obstructing

Andrea Ludema Posted On August 12, 2020
On July 22, State Troopers were called to a Grayling parking lot for reports of a man and woman arguing.

Troopers confronted the two people, the man said he and his girlfriend, Marina Delrae Davis, were fighting because she was drinking and he didn’t want her driving.

Troopers detected a strong odor from the woman and asked her to do a sobriety test.

During the test, Davis charged at her boyfriend and started hitting him.

Troopers arrested her for Domestic Assault.

After the arrest she started kicking and breaking items inside the vehicle.

She also tried to push past a trooper to assault her boyfriend again.

She was taken to the Crawford County Jail.

She was arraigned on August 11th for one count Domestic Violence and one county Obstructing and Resisting police.

She’s expected back in court on September 15th.

