- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Grayling Woman Arrested for Abusing 3-Week-Old Baby

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 18, 2020
338 Views
0

A Grayling woman has been arraigned for first-degree child abuse. 

Police say back in September they got a report of child abuse from Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital.

The 3-week old infant had multiple injuries. 

Now after months of investigation the mother, 21-year old Kayla Daykin faces charges. 

Daykin was taken to jail in November and the child is now in foster care. 

The suspect now faces charges for first-degree child abuse. 

She has a $20,000 bond and is due back in court on January 5.

 

Post Views: 338



Trending Now
New COVID-19 Order Lifts Restrictions, High Schools Allowed to Return to in Person Learning
Sierra Searcy December 18, 2020
Sparkle in the Park Brings the North Pole to Northern Michigan with Over 50 Christmas Light Displays
Sierra Searcy December 14, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Grayling Woman Arrested for Abusing 3-Week-Old Baby
Share No Comment