Grayling Woman Arrested for Abusing 3-Week-Old Baby
Posted On December 18, 2020
A Grayling woman has been arraigned for first-degree child abuse.
Police say back in September they got a report of child abuse from Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital.
The 3-week old infant had multiple injuries.
Now after months of investigation the mother, 21-year old Kayla Daykin faces charges.
Daykin was taken to jail in November and the child is now in foster care.
The suspect now faces charges for first-degree child abuse.
She has a $20,000 bond and is due back in court on January 5.