Grayling Twp. Man Arrested for Violating Bond, Biting Trooper

Staff Writer Posted On October 16, 2019
A state trooper has a bite wound to show for it after an encounter with a man he was in the process of arresting.

23-year-old Howard Anglemyer is now in the Crawford County Jail.

As for what put him there, state police say it happened as they scoured a property on Suzanne Avenue in Grayling Township for a wanted man.

They heard a voice coming from a camper in the backyard.

Police say it was Anglemyer, who then invited them inside.

They say there were signs he had just been smoking marijuana — which violated Anglemyer’s bond.

Police say he bit a trooper in the wrist and forearm — before they ultimately tased him.

Anglemyer now faces charges for violating his bond and assaulting police.

The trooper involved was taken to the hospital to treat what they call “minor bite injuries”.

