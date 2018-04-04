Grayling Police Save Man From Overdose Using Naloxone

Police are releasing information on an overdose in Grayling.

On Sunday March 25th, Officers from the Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-75 Northbound Rest Area near for an unresponsive man that wasn’t breathing.

Officers arrived on scene before EMS and found the 39-year-old man, with CPR being performed by a bystander.

Officers say they recognized the signs of an overdose and administered Naloxone.

Once paramedics arrived, they continued administering aid to the man.

Police say he regained consciousness due to the Naloxone being administered by Officers.

The Grayling Department of Public Safety says they were able to save this man because of Naloxone Kits from Up North Prevention, who received a grant in the Fall of 2015 for the 21-county region.