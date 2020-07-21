Grayling Man Injured After Motorcycle Crash

Michigan State Police Troopers were called to West 5 Mile Road near Marrio Road in Beaver Creek Township just after 10:30 P.M. Monday night.

They found a 36-year-old Grayling man injured in a single motorcycle crash.

Troopers say the man was traveling each on 5 mile road when he lost control of his bike, he was ejected from the bike and landed 30 feet from where he lost control.

He was transported by an ambulance to Grayling Munson Hospital but later life flighted to Traverse City for further care.

Police say alcohol, speed and road conditions all played a role in the crash.