Grayling Man in Crawford Co. Custody for Alleged Assault

A Grayling man is in trouble for allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say this man Joseph Henry Somero went to the victim’s home to pick up a cell phone but refused to leave after collecting his items..

The victim says the suspect forced his way inside her home knocked the phone from her hand–and began to strangle her.

When the phone hit the floor and broke the suspect kicked it outside and left.

He is in Crawford County Jail facing one assault charge and one home invasion charge.