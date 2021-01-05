Grayling Man Faces Charges After Leading Police on Chase Through Crawford, Otsego Counties

A Grayling man may spend some time behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase Friday evening.

Police tell us the high-speed chase started in Grayling Township.

During the chase, the suspect drove through Crawford County into Otsego County then back into Crawford County.

The chase lasted almost half an hour.

Police say the suspect crashed into a patrol car twice.

The suspect was eventually stopped and was found to have multiple outstanding warrants, meth, and weapons.