Grayling Man Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post were called to an assault report on the evening of Friday, September 20.

The report says the assault that took place place while the victim and suspect were traveling in a vehicle on M-55 near Byron Avenue in Roscommon Township and at her residence in Grayling.

The victim says the suspect, 36-year-old Marcus Allen Mackay of Grayling, assaulted and strangled her during an argument at her home and later while they were driving in a vehicle.

The victim was interviewed at Grayling Munson Hospital where she was receiving treatment for her injuries.

Mackay was found hiding in an outbuilding at a friend’s home in Grayling early Saturday morning and was arrested.

He was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail and charged with one count felony count Domestic Violence Third Offense.

He was arraigned on Monday, September 21.

Mackay’s bond was set at $50,000 cash surety

His next scheduled court appearance is on October 12, 2020.