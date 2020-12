Back in November police say they stopped a 32-year-old Grayling man on South Roberts Road.

During the stop, the suspect Nathan Lee Helsel was found to be in possession of Fentanyl.

Hessel was arrested and taken to Crawford County Jail.

The suspect was arraigned Tuesday for possession of narcotics.

He has a $200 bond and is due back in court on December 22, 2020.