Grawn Man Arrested for Meth, Cocaine, Pills, Heroin After Being Injured in Car Crash

A Grawn man now faces a slew of charges after being hospitalized after a car crash.

Police say back in July they were called to a car crash in Wexford Township.

The suspect, Thomas Lee Collins, was allegedly drinking and driving.

Collins had multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital.

During a search of the car, a trooper found methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, pills, a digital scale, and over $800 in cash.

While in the hospital a health care worker turned over a bag of meth and money from the suspect’s pockets.

A warrant was put out for the suspect’s arrest and he was taken to Grand Traverse County Jail.

Collins is a fourth-time habitual offender and has a $150,000 bond.