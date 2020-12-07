- Advertisement -
Grawn Man Arrested for Meth, Cocaine, Pills, Heroin After Being Injured in Car Crash

Halie Coffel Posted On December 7, 2020
A Grawn man now faces a slew of charges after being hospitalized after a car crash. 

 

Police say back in July they were called to a car crash in Wexford Township. 

 

The suspect, Thomas Lee Collins, was allegedly drinking and driving. 

 

Collins had multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital. 

 

During a search of the car, a trooper found methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, pills, a digital scale, and over $800 in cash.

 

While in the hospital a health care worker turned over a bag of meth and money from the suspect’s pockets. 

 

A warrant was put out for the suspect’s arrest and he was taken to Grand Traverse County Jail. 

 

Collins is a fourth-time habitual offender and has a $150,000 bond.

