Grant Township Firefighter Dies In Route to Fire

A Grant Township firefighter is dead after passing out while on his way to a fire.

Authorities say Firefighter Michael Buitendorp was responding to a camper fire on South Forest Glen Drive when he became unresponsive.

The passenger with Firefighter Buitendorp was able to stop the car and radio for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

An investigation into the cause of death is still under investigation.