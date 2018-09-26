Grant Awarded to Revitalize Site of Old Gas Station in Pellston

A Property in Emmet County will receive a grant just over 76 thousand dollars.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is awarding the grant to revitalize and safely reuse a former gas station on US-31 in Pellston.

Soil and groundwater were contaminated by gasoline from leaking underground storage tanks.

The brownfield grant will be used to update old environmental investigations and demolish a vacant, blighted building.

The MDEQ partners with communities to protect public health, the environment, and to revitalize contaminated property.

To learn more about this grant visit michigan.gov/deqbrownfields.