Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Employee Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa says an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, July 13.

The employee worked on July 2 from 2:30 P.M. to 10:30 P.M. at the Lobby Bar and on July 3 from 2:30P.M. to 3:45P.M. at The Den and 3:45P.M. to 11:30 P.M. at the Lobby Bar.

The employee was off on July 4 and July 5 and has not returned to work since July 3.

Security confirmed the employee who tested positive did pass their mandatory temperature check before starting their shift and they were wearing a mask while working.

“This associate was very proactive. They monitored their signs and symptoms, got tested and communicated thoroughly with our management,” said Matthew Bryant, general manager of Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. “They did not return to work and did an immediate self-quarantine. They were looking out for the safety and wellbeing of guests and coworkers.”

Since learning of the confirmed employee case, the Resort has been in close contact with the Grand Traverse County Health Department.

The Resort has implemented strict sanitization protocols and continual deep cleaning, helping to minimize any possible exposure or spread.

“While exposure to our employees and guests is limited because of our mask requirements, plexi-shield precautions, social distancing, and extensive cleaning, we want to inform the public as soon as possible to ensure safety on everyone’s behalf,” added Bryant.

There is no significant risk of transmission for people that were not in close contact, defined by the CDC as less than six feet distance for longer than 15 minutes.

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has continued to enforce health and safety policies. All associates are temperature checked each day they come to work and are required to wear proper face masks, maintain physical distance,

wash their hands, and sanitize their work stations often.