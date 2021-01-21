Grand Traverse County Vaccination Center in Need of Volunteers

The Grand Traverse County Health Department is in need of volunteers to help at a recently opened vaccination clinic.

Officials from the Health Department tell us they’re looking for general volunteers to help with non-healthcare related tasks.

Volunteers would have to wear masks and abide by CDC guidelines.

If interested you just need to create a volunteer profile, submit a background check, and complete a waiver.

You have to be at least 18-years-old to volunteer.

The clinic is located at Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Conference Center.

