Grand Traverse County Vaccination Center in Need of Volunteers

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 21, 2021
The Grand Traverse County Health Department is in need of volunteers to help at a recently opened vaccination clinic. 

Officials from the Health Department tell us they’re looking for general volunteers to help with non-healthcare related tasks. 

Volunteers would have to wear masks and abide by CDC guidelines. 

If interested you just need to create a volunteer profile, submit a background check, and complete a waiver. 

You have to be at least 18-years-old to volunteer. 

The clinic is located at Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Conference Center. 

For more click here

 

