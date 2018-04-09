Grand Traverse County Storage Units Damaged in Fire

A Grand Traverse County storage facility received heavy damage in a fire.

At 4:37 Sunday morning, Grand Traverse Metro Fire responded to 1650 Barlow Street in Garfield Township.

Police in the area quickly updated that heavy fire was coming from the unit with a significant amount of smoke coming from the roof of the adjoining units.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and the fire was knocked down quickly.

Crews spent several hours working to overhaul the two affected units as well as salvaging the belongings in the six other surrounding units.

Firefighters say the task was made more difficult by low temperatures as well as the amount of belongings in each unit.

A second alarm was called for extra personnel to help overhaul the affected units.

Crews searched for fire extension into the daylight hours and cleared the scene before 10 o’clock.

Firefighters say the one person in the building at the time was able to escape unharmed.

No first responders or bystanders suffered any injuries.

The two affected units are considered total losses with the building itself needing extensive repairs.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.