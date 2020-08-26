Grand Traverse County Reports First COVID-19 Death Since April

Grand Traverse County reports it first COVID-19 death since April.

This is the sixth COVID-19 positive death of a Grand Traverse County resident and first since late April.

Them man was in his 80s and was hospitalized at Munson Medical Center.

“This is news that we, as a health department, have been fortunate enough to not have had to report on in quite some time,” said Wendy Hirschenberger, Health Officer, Grand Traverse County Health Department.

“It acts as a sobering reminder that we are far from being past the pandemic and need to take all precautions to

protect those that are most vulnerable.”

“It is paramount that we wear our masks and practice social distancing to curb the spread of this virus that has now taken six of our fellow community members” added Hirschenberger.