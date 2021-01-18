- Advertisement -
Grand Traverse County Police Find 92 Grams of Meth, Fentanyl and Crack During Traffic Stop

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 18, 2021
A 41-year-old man is behind bars after being busted with meth, fentanyl, and crack during a traffic stop. 

Police tell us the stop happened in Garfield Township after getting a tip of drug activity in the area. 

During the stop police say they found 92 grams of methamphetamine, 35 grams of fentanyl, and 4 grams of crack. 

The suspect also had oxycodone pills and over $1,600 of suspected drug money. 

Police arrested the suspect and took him to Grand Traverse County Jail. 

