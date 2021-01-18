- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Grand Traverse County Police Continue Search for Larceny Suspects

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 18, 2021
441 Views
0

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying larceny suspects. 

They tell us the incident happened on Dec. 23-24 in the Heritage Estates Subdivision in Traverse City.

A video captured by the home’s security camera shows three suspects fleeing the scene on foot. 

Authorities ask if you have any information to contact Deputy Ruggles at (231) 995-5000. 

Post Views: 441



Trending Now
Police Need Help In Identifying Two Suspects
Erin Hatfield January 14, 2021
Three Busted for Meth, Fentanyl and Heroin After Traffic Stop in Alpena Township
Catilynn Fogarty January 14, 2021
Read Next

You are reading
Grand Traverse County Police Continue Search for Larceny Suspects
Share No Comment