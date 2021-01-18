Grand Traverse County Police Continue Search for Larceny Suspects
Posted On January 18, 2021
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying larceny suspects.
They tell us the incident happened on Dec. 23-24 in the Heritage Estates Subdivision in Traverse City.
A video captured by the home’s security camera shows three suspects fleeing the scene on foot.
Authorities ask if you have any information to contact Deputy Ruggles at (231) 995-5000.