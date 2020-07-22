Grand Traverse County Man Faces Several Charges After Beating His Parents

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office was called to a Whitewater Township home on Monday, July 20.

There, they found a 54-year-old woman and her 55-year-old husband severely beaten.

Their 26 year old son, who also lives at the residence, punched and kicked them in the head numerous times.

The husband and wife were taken to Munson Hospital and admitted for treatment of serious head and facial injuries.

Deputies found the son on the porch and arrested him.

Police say prior to the assault, the parents suggested the son should go to the hospital for mental health treatment, but he refused.

The son is lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail on two counts of Assault to Commit Great Bodily Harm less than Murder.

A report will be sent to the Prosecutor’s Officer with a request for charges.