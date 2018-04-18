Grand Traverse County Man Accused of Impersonating Deputy

The man who allegedly claimed to be with the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office has now been charged.

The incident happened earlier this month.

That’s when Grand Traverse Deputies were called to a Garfield Township business for the report of someone trying to steal a gun that was for sale.

The suspect, a 20-year-old Traverse City man, was looking at two handguns that were for sale.

He told staff that he might want to buy them, and that he worked for the sheriff’s office.

Staff began asking more about his job with the sheriff’s office and that’s when the suspect allegedly put the guns in his pocket and tried to leave.

Staff and customers confronted him, and he said to have returned the weapons.

That suspect, Bryan Olvera, was arrested and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

He has been charged with felony firearm, larceny of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and impersonating an officer.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that he is not an employee of their agency.