Grand Traverse County Health Department Reporting Possible Public Exposure at Two Area Restaurants

On Thursday, August 6, the Grand Traverse County Health Department reported three new cases of confirmed COVID-19, bringing the total case count total to 179, with 85 active cases, and five deaths.

While conducting case investigations, the health department discovered two area restaurants that pose the potential for public exposure.

COVID-19 case was present at:

Minerva’s Restaurant and Bar Restaurant only: July 31, 1-10 P.M. Restaurant and banquet: August 1, 1-10 P.M.

North Peak Brewing Company Deck: July 31, 3-11 P.M. Inside: August 1, 11 A.M. -11:30 P.M.



If you were at either of these locations during the listed time period, you should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the possible exposure.

Symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

Anyone who was identified as a close contact is contacted directly by the Grand Traverse County Health Department individually and told to quarantine.

Please note that regardless of any listed locations, community exposure is happening across Grand Traverse County.

Be sure to practice safety measures while out in public, including wearing a mask in public, washing your hands often and maintaining six feet of social distance.