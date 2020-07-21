Grand Traverse County Health Department Offers No Cost, Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing 

Due to the growing demand for testing in the Grand Traverse Region, the Grand Traverse County Health Department is partnering with Grand Traverse County, TCAPS and LynxDx to offer no-cost COVID-19 Testing on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at Traverse City East Middle School (1776 Three Mile Road Traverse City, MI 49696).

Testing dates and times are Friday, July 24th from 3 – 7 P.M. and Saturday, July 25th from 11 A.M. – 3 P.M.

“We wanted to expand the availability of tests in our area, and the times in which testing was available as well. We know that many people want to get tested, but the capacity in our region is limited and demand is high. We have been hearing stories of residents driving down to the Lansing and Grand Rapids area for testing because some of the sites locally were booked up to a week out, “ said Health Officer, Wendy Hirschenberger. “As a health department, especially with our case count more than doubling in the first two weeks of July, we felt we needed to address that gap.”

Testing is available to any Michigan resident regardless of symptoms, and is available on a first come, first served basis.

In order to be tested, you must bring a driver’s license or state ID and insurance card.

There is no charge to participants for testing. If uninsured, you can still be tested and will not be charged.

A doctor’s order is not needed. Those interested can pre-register and fill out paperwork to expedite their experience once at the testing site by clicking here.

“We learned a lot from our event that we partnered up with the Michigan National Guard for. Although, we had a fast throughput, we determined that the process could be made even smoother if people had an opportunity to fill out paperwork prior to arriving and getting in line,” said Emergency Preparedness Director, Mike Lahey. “We want the experience to be as simple as possible for both those getting tested and our staff.”

The two-day event will be staffed by members of the Grand Traverse County Health Department, Grand Traverse County employees, local partner volunteers and members of LynxDx, a diagnostic laboratory out of Ann Arbor, Mich.

“Additionally, one of the troubles with some of the local testing sites is not only the lack of capacity to test, but the longer turnaround time for results. From a public health perspective, the benefit that contact tracing and isolating cases is greater when results can be determined faster. Equipping the department to accomplish that quicker public health follow-up is key to our response. We are very excited to bring this to our community and our COVID-19 response,” continued Lahey.