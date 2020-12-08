Grand Traverse County Health Department offering Free COVID-19 testing Appointments at Cherryland Mall

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state, region, and county, demand for testing does too. In an effort to meet the demand, the Grand Traverse County Health Department (GTCHD) is now offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at an off-site location weekly.

The pop-up testing site is located at the Cherryland Mall (1700 South Garfield Rd. Traverse City, MI 49686) provides COVID-19 testing by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“After partnering with the National Guard and other community partners at some community-wide testing events earlier in the pandemic, we began the process of exploring testing options for our community that offered more consistent and reliable results at a stand-alone site,” said Emergency Preparedness Director, Mike Lahey. “It was just a matter of securing a space and additional staffing and resources before we could offer the testing on a more regular basis.”

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, testing capacity has lagged in our region and county. Testing, isolating, and identifying positive COVID-19 cases will help prevent further spread in our community which is currently happening at a consistent and fast pace,” said Health Officer, Wendy Hirschenberger.

“Our county needed more options for consistent testing and we were able to secure the resources and logistics to make it happen. It is no small feat to stand up a testing site and our testing team made it happen.”

Testing is available to anyone regardless of symptoms. A doctor’s order is not needed and there is no charge to be tested.

To be tested go to https://gtcovidtesting.simplybook.it/v2/

Tests are for diagnostic purposes and are not antibody tests.

Tests will be sent to a laboratory for analysis and results will be delivered electronically through Honu Labs.