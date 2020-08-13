Grand Traverse County Health Department Lists Additional COVID-19 Exposure Sites

On Thursday, August 13, the Grand Traverse County Health Department reported ten new cases of confirmed COVID-19.

Thursday’s additions bring the total case count to 207 with 121 recovered and five deaths, leaving 81 active cases.

While conducting case investigations, the Grand Traverse County Health Department identified several locations in which a confirmed COVID-19 case was present at.

West End Tavern:

Saturday, August 1, from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 2 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, August 7 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 8 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 9 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday, August 10 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings:

Saturday, August 8 from 12 – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11 from 4 – 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12 from 11 – 2:30pm

If you were present at either of these locations during the listed time periods, you should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the possible exposure, particularly if you were not wearing a mask or maintaining 6 foot distance from others.