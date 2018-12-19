- Advertisement -
Grand Traverse County Designated a Natural Disaster Area by USDA

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 19, 2018
Grand Traverse County has been designated a natural disaster area by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the USDA, producers who suffered losses due to hail on August 1st may be eligible for emergency loans.

Emergency loans can be used for recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock.

It can also be used for reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

Farmers in Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is August 13th of next year.

