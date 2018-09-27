Grand Traverse County Deputies Search for Missing Man

Deputies are investigating a missing persons case in Grand Traverse County.

Randy Day, the man who is missing, was last seen on Sunday the 23rd at his home on Boon Street in Garfield Township.

The last time someone heard from him was on Monday morning.

Deputies say he might have been kayaking in the Bowers Harbor area on Monday afternoon.

It is unknown what clothes he may have been wearing, but Mr. Day is approximately 6 feet tall.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact central dispatch at 231-922-4550.