Grand Traverse County COVID-19 Update: New Cases and Exposure Sites

The Grand Traverse County Health Department (GTCHD) reports 18 new positive cases since Monday afternoon bringing the total to 109 positive cases, 35 recoveries, and 5 deaths, leaving 69 active cases in Grand Traverse County residents.

New community exposures are reported out when they are identified, however most exposures are able to be followed up on directly.

During case investigations, the following restaurants were identified as potential low-risk, public exposure sites.

If you were at KFC at Chums Corners in Traverse City from July, 8, 3:30 – 10 P.M., July 9, 10:30 A.M. -4 P.M., July 10, 3:45 – 10 P.M., or July 11, 3 – 10 P.M., monitor for symptoms.

The Hayloft Inn (5100 E. Traverse Highway in Traverse City) from July 4, 5-10 P.M., July 7, 10 A.M. – 5 P.M., July 8, 5 – 10 P.M., July 10, 5 – 10 P.M., monitor for symptoms.

If you seek testing, please remember once you get tested you should not be going out and visiting local shops and restaurants or other public spaces while waiting for test results.

Anyone who gets tested for COVID-19 must remember to stay home and away from others as much as possible until they have received a negative test result, or once they have passed their isolation period as advised by the health department if they test positive.

Recent case investigations show an increase in residents not following guidelines to limit group size to 10 people or fewer if outside of a person’s immediate household.

A few clusters of groups of people doing activities together like boating, sports or celebrations are also part of the increase in cases.

We also continue to see people traveling to and from the region while sick, or prior to getting testing results. The public should also assume the potential risk for COVID-19 exposure when going into any business and should always be wearing masks, social distancing and follow other safety guidelines to reduce the spread in Grand Traverse County.