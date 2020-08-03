Grand Traverse County COVID-19 Community Update: New Community Exposure Sites

The Grand Traverse County Health Department (GTCHD) reports 5 new positive cases since Friday bringing the total to 174 total cases, 74 recoveries, and 5 deaths, leaving 95 active cases in Grand Traverse County residents.

New community exposures are reported out when they are identified, however, most exposures are able to be followed up on directly.

During case investigations, the following locations were identified as potential low-risk, public exposure sites:

Kilkenny’s Irish Pub: July 25 from 10 P.M. – 1 A.M.

Bob Evans: July 26 from 12:45 – 1:45 P.M.

North Peak Brewing Company: August 2 from 9 -10 P.M.

If you were at this location during the listed time period, you should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the possible exposure.

Symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

Michigan has reported 83,386 positive cases and 6,212 deaths of COVID-19. 60,022 have recovered in Michigan as of 7/31/20.