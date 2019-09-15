Grand Traverse County 911 Sends Out Final Call for Fallen Dispatcher
Posted On September 15, 2019
It was heartfelt goodbye Saturday from dispatchers at Grand Traverse County 911.
They delivered the final call for one of their own, who recently passed.
Listen Here:
At the beginning of the month, Joseph Miller was killed in a Benzie County motorcycle crash, along with his girlfriend Rene.
Miller was a dispatcher with Grand Traverse 911 and Rene was an employee with the sheriff’s office.
The send-off was a chance to honor the work miller did and to say “see you later” to their friend and colleague.
Miller’s funeral was held Saturday.