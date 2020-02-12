- Advertisement -
Grand Traverse Co. Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement of a Vulnerable Adult

Sierra Searcy Posted On February 12, 2020
A woman who allegedly stole over $200,000 from two Grand Traverse County businesses took a plea deal.

This woman Cynthia Riddle was the general manager for Boarders Inn and Suites and Points North Inn.

Court documents show she stole around $185,000 from Boarders Inn and Suites and about 20 thousand dollars from Points Inn.

Riddle pled guilty to attempted embezzlement of a vulnerable adult, in order for her three other charges to be dropped.

