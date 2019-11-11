Grand Traverse Co. Traffic Stop Nets Large Amount of Meth, Two Arrests

A traffic stop in Northern Michigan led investigators to a large stash of meth, heroin and the people they say intended to deal the drugs.

The two were pulled over near Chums Corner in Grand Traverse County.

Deputies discovered outstanding warrants for their arrest and the car they were driving was reported stolen from Kalamazoo earlier this month.

Grand Traverse County deputies found 58-grams of meth and three-grams of heroin packaged for distribution.

Both were arrested for distribution and now face drug charges.