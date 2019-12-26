- Advertisement -
Grand Traverse Co. Sheriff’s Office Looking for Man Involved in Shooting

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 26, 2019
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man involved in a shooting that happened in the Keystone Road area between Park Drive and Hammond Road.

Police say they heard gunshots around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Keystone Road and the Boardman River, and a short time later it was reported that a 41-year-old Traverse City man had been shot

Authorities describe the suspect as being a white male 30 to 50 years old wearing a  black shirt and dark sweatpants.

The Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to lock their doors and call 911 to report any suspicious people in the area.

