Grand Traverse Co. Restaurant Cleaning-Up After Outbuilding Fire

A well-known local business, out thousands of dollars and left with quite the clean-up effort after a weekend fire took out one of its buildings.

Boone’s Long Lake Inn sent MI News 26 this picture of the aftermath — when a barn across the parking lot went up in flames.

Grand Traverse County first-responders may have doused the fire, but the building is a loss.

Boone’s, an iconic local restaurant off Secor Road, tells us it stored everything from patio furniture to margarita makers and spare dish ware inside this pole barn.

The value is estimated to clock in around $60-thousand.

It was insured.

The cause, according to the Inn, is believed to be an electrical problem.

Boone’s says the fire won’t affect customers whatsoever and today it is business as usual.