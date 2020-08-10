- Advertisement -
Grand Traverse Co. Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 10, 2020
The Grand Traverse County Health Department says if you were at two local restaurants you may have been exposed to coronavirus.

The health department discovered the two restaurants pose the potential for public exposure.

Below are the dates and times in which a confirmed positive COVID-19 case was present at:

  • Sparks BBQ
    July 30, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
    August 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    August 3, 5 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
  • Dillinger’s Pub
    July 30, 8 – 10 p.m.
  • U and I Lounge
    July 30, 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
  • Kilkenny’s Irish Pub
    July 30, 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
    August 1, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Boathouse Restaurant
    August 2, 3 – 11 p.m.
  • Outback Steakhouse
    August 6, 5 – 6 p.m.
  • Traverse City West End Park Beach Volleyball Courts (Grandview Parkway)
    July 30, 5 – 8 p.m.
    July 31, 2 – 8 p.m.
    August 2, 2 – 8 p.m.
    August 3, 2 – 8 p.m.
    August 7, 2 – 6 p.m.

If you were at any of these locations during the listed time period, you should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the possible exposure.

Symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

 

