Grand Traverse Co. Man Arrested in 2014 Sex Crime Against Child Under 13

A man arrested in Grand Traverse County for sex crimes against a girl under 13 years old…

It comes five years later — after the victim came forward.

Michigan State Police began looking into the 2014 sexual assault in early September of this year.

That’s when the alleged victim told her mother.

They arrested 37-year-old Solomon Daney, who lived near the family in Grawn at the time.

Following a number of interviews, investigators forwarded the case along to the Grand Traverse Prosecutor to review possible charges.

Daney now faces a second degree criminal sexual conduct charge — a 15 year felony.

His next court appearance comes in early November.