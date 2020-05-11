Grand Traverse Co. Man Arrested After Repeatedly Threatening to Kill His Wife

A man may be spending sometime behind bars for allegedly threatening to kill his wife in Grand Traverse County.

The victim says on Sunday around 8:00 a.m. her husband sent her threatening text messages repeatedly saying he was going to kill her.

She told police her husband had previously choked her until she was unconscious back in April while he was under the influence of meth.

Authorities put out a search warrant for the 33-year-old suspect, and found him at a home in Fife Lake Township.

The suspect was arrested for Domestic Assault Strangulation, Aggravated Stalking and a Felony Warrant.

A woman who was also in the home was arrested for possession of meth.