Grand Traverse Co. Man Allegedly Runs Around Shirtless While Yelling at Home Owners

A Grand Traverse County man is in police custody for allegedly running around shirtless and yelling obscenities to homeowners and their dogs.

The 26-year-old man whose name has not been released is accused of going to a home in Blair Township yelling to homeowner “prepare to die” and crashing a stolen truck into a garage.

He then went to a different residence this time in Long Lake Township, got on his knees and again began yelling at the homeowner.

Authorities finally caught up to the man and he was arrested for a slew of charges including Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile and Operating While under the Influence of Drugs.