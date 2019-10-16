Grand Traverse Co. Investigators Identify Victim in Deadly Fall from Tree Stand

Police, investigating after finding a man’s body in the woods of Grand Traverse County…

State troopers out of the Cadillac Post got a call around 8:30 Tuesday morning from a Grand Blanc woman, claiming her 71-year-old husband had gone to visit a friend in the Traverse City area, then check on their hunting property in Whitewater Township, but had never returned.

As they looked into the missing man’s last known location….

The victim’s brother — meanwhile — checked out that hunting property at South River and Broomhead Road…

Found his truck and shortly thereafter, found his brother dead.

The victim, since identified by police as Michael Rogers.

Investigators believe he fell out of a tree stand, 20 feet down to his death.

No foul play is suspected.