Grand Traverse Co. Health Dept. Lists Coronavirus Exposure Sites
Posted On July 7, 2020
The Grand Traverse County Health Department reported new exposure sites.
If you visited these places then you may have been exposed to the coronavirus:
- YMCA West (Silver Lake Road location): June 30, noon to 1 pm; July 1, noon to 1 p.m. and 3:15-4:30 pm.
- Or the Gym Traverse City: June 29, daily through July 3 between noon to 4 p.M.
Officials say people who visited the exposure sites during the flagged dates and times are asked to self-monitor for 14 days, or go get tested at a local testing facility.