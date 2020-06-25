Grand Traverse Co. Health Department Gives Possible COVID-19 Exposure Locations

Officials from the Grand Traverse Health Department says they wanted to make the public aware of several possible community exposure sites in Grand Traverse County.

Listed below are the dates, times, and locations of establishments that were visited by a group of patrons, several of which later tested positive for COVID-19.

Thursday, June 18th:

Mari Vineyards from 1 – 2 p.m.

Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery from 2 – 3 p.m.

Bowers Harbor Vineyards from 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Amical from 7-8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 19th:

Rooftop bar at Hotel Indigo from 8 – 9 p.m.

Little Fleet from 9 -10:30 p.m.

Low Bar from 10:45 – 11:30 p.m.

Kilkenny’s Irish Public House from 11:45 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Officials say if you were at these locations during the listed time period or shortly thereafter, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days since the possible exposure.

If you are an employee and you feel like you came in contact with this group for an extended period of time, and you are concerned about your exposure, please call our Communicable Disease line, 995-6801.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

“This is a sobering reminder that the virus is still circulating in Michigan and Northern Michigan. We need to continue to be vigilant and practice social distancing, wearing a mask and being mindful that this is far from over,” said Health Officer, Wendy Hirschenberger.

“Just because we have reopened, does not mean we can relax our protective actions. Anyone could have COVID-19 and you might now know because some people with coronavirus are not yet sick, and some people never have signs of the disease. I strongly urge everyone to take precautions so that we can keep infections down and keep businesses open ”.