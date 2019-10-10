- Advertisement -
Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Seek Tips in Camper Theft

Staff Writer Posted On October 10, 2019
Grand Traverse County Deputies, looking for your help in reuniting a stolen camper with its owners.

Investigators say the thief or thieves took this Jayco Jayflight camper about a month ago — on the tenth of September.

It was parked in the Chum’s Corner area at that point.

The 28 foot camper has a license plate that reads D3999927.

If you have any information on where it may be or know who took it, the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office wants you to give them a call.

