Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Seek Tips in Camper Theft
Posted On October 10, 2019
Grand Traverse County Deputies, looking for your help in reuniting a stolen camper with its owners.
Investigators say the thief or thieves took this Jayco Jayflight camper about a month ago — on the tenth of September.
It was parked in the Chum’s Corner area at that point.
The 28 foot camper has a license plate that reads D3999927.
If you have any information on where it may be or know who took it, the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office wants you to give them a call.