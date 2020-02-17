Grand Traverse Co. Couple Arrested for Allegedly Being in Possession of 60 Grams of Meth

A couple out of Grawn is in custody for allegedly possessing over 60 grams of methamphetamine and Xanax bars.

Authorities say the investigation sparked from a tip on a man from Grawn selling crystal meth.

After further investigation police arrested, Charles “Chuck” Culberston and Nicole Shamblin.

Culberston faces multiple charges for Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth, Possession with Intent to Deliver Synthetic Narcotics, Maintaining a Drug House and other charges.

Shamblin, who was previously on probation for meth came to the drug house during the search and faces charges for Possession of Meth and a probation violation.

The two are both in Grand Traverse County Jail.