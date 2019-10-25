Grand Traverse Co. Child Porn Arrest Reveals Thousands of Videos, Images

A Grand Traverse man, suspected of collecting and sharing child porn.

Michigan State Police announced the arrest of Nathan Groenevelt from Grawn Friday, after they say an investigation revealed he had been using a file sharing website to share thousands of images and videos.

The arrest follows a look into the case by M.S.P’s Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which were able to pinpoint Groenvelt’s house as the one in question.

They served a search warrant and reportedly seized multiple electronic devices, which revealed the suspected child sexually abusive material.

Groenevelt ultimately turned himself in to the Grand Traverse County Jail Thursday in response to an arrest warrant.

His next court date has not yet been announced.