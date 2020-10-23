Grand Rapids Woman Arrested for Stealing Car in Wexford Co.

A Grand Rapids woman is in Wexford County Jail for stealing a car.

The victim says this woman, 19 year-old Lesley Loren Wynsma, was in the car with her and two other people.

When the victim and another occupant went into a local business they came outside to see their car gone.

Police say they were able to track the car using the vehicle’s GPS tracking system.

Deputies from Mecosta county stopped the stolen car on US-131 and arrested Wynsma,

She was taken to Wexford County Jail.

The suspect has been arraigned and now faces a 5 year felony.

Her next court date is November 3, 2020.