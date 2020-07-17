Grand Rapids Woman Arrested For Boating Under the Influence

A 56-year-old Grand Rapids woman is in Wexford County Jail after a boating accident on Lake Cadillac.

Police say the crash happened Thursday, when two boats collided into one another.

Both boaters knew each other, and one admitted to drinking alcohol.

Further investigation led to police finding the 56-year-old woman to be too drunk to be driving a boat.

The suspect was taken to Wexford County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.