Grand Rapids Man in Wexford Co. Custody for Allegedly Buying Drugs from an Undercover Cop

A bust for the Traverse City Narcotics Team has led to the arrest of a Grand Rapids man.

Authorities say Andrew Drew Johnson purchased two ounces of meth from an undercover coop in a parking lot in Cadillac last week.

Troopers made a traffic stop which led to a police chase ending in a crash and Johnson trying to throw the meth from the vehicle.

Money was found in the suspect’s car as well as a stolen handgun.

Johnson, as well as the two passengers, were treated for minor injuries and taken to Wexford County Jail.

Johnson now faces multiple charges including two 20 year felonies for the delivery and manufacture of meth and is on a $250,000 cash bond.