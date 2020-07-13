- Advertisement -
Grand Rapids Driver Killed, Passenger in Serious Condition After a Missaukee County Crash

Andrea Ludema Posted On July 13, 2020
Missaukee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 2 vehicle crash on M-55 and M-66 in Lake Township on Monday, July 13 just before 10 in the morning.

A Grand Rapids man driving east on M-55 failed to yield and was hit by a southbound semi.

The Grand Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a woman from Grand Rapids, was brought to Munson Traverse City by North Flight Helicopter.

She’s in serious condition.

The semi driver was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

