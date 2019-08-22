Grain Bin Rescue Device Donated to Osceola County Fire Department

Farmers in our area will benefit a donation given to an Osceola County fire department.

Wednesday evening, a presentation was given at the annual Osceola County Farm Bureau meeting in Evart.

Two employees from Michigan Potash & Salt as well as the assistant chief for the Tustin Fire Department unveiled the “Great Wall of Rescue”

The device will be used to rescue farmers that become trapped in grain silos.

It’s something fire officials say is rare but can happen and can be deadly.

In those situations, the “Great Wall” will be placed in the silo around a trapped person.

An auger then removes the grain surrounding them.

According to the Tustin Fire Department, the device costs $2,800, but it is necessary for an area filled with farms.

So, Michigan Potash decided to provide the funds for the “Great Wall,” hoping it never has to be used, but knowing that it will work if it does.

The company is a start-up and says they are happy to help out the community.

The Tustin Fire Department says the device is one of a kind here in Northern Michigan and is available to any department that needs it.